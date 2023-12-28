Disneyland chemical spill injures 2

One person was hospitalized following a reported chemical spill at Disneyland Thursday.

Paramedics dispatched to the scene shortly after 2 a.m., regarding a possible hazmat, transported one person to a hospital, said Anaheim police Sgt. John McClintock, adding that it was unclear if a second person was treated or evaluated at the scene. It was unclear exactly where within the theme park the incident occurred.

"And that's all I have from that," McClintock said.

According to Jaime Clower of Disneyland Resort Public Affairs, a small amount of cleaning products were mixed together backstage.

"A small amount of cleaning products came into contact with one another early this morning backstage; and, out of an abundance of caution, the area was examined by appropriate response teams to ensure the safety of cast members," Clower said in a statement. "Guests were not impacted. One cast member involved was briefly treated at the hospital and released."

According to OnScene.TV, hazmat teams from Metro Cities Fire Authority in Anaheim responded to the theme park and took one person to UCI Medical Center in an unknown condition. A second person was treated at the scene.