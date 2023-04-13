Disneyland hosting first-ever 'Pride Nite' event

article

To celebrate Pride Month in June, Disneyland will be hosting its first-ever Pride Nite as part of its "Disneyland After Dark" event series at the Anaheim resort.

The separately-ticketed event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community is happening June 13 and 15. Guests can expect themed entertainment, Disney characters, unique photo opportunities, special menu items, event merch and more.

The after-hours, two-day event begins with a three-hour pre-party mix-in from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the private party running from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Theme park reservation is not required.

Additionally, guests will receive unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass pictures taken during the event, along with commemorative keepsakes including a souvenir credential and event guide map.

Some popular Disney attractions will be open, such as the Haunted Mansion, Indiana Jones Adventure, and Big Thunder Mountain Road.

There will even be a DJ spinning at the Ohana Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace, plus a Pride Nite Dance Club along the Rivers of America where you can enjoy music under the stars.

Of course, no trip to Disneyland would be complete without a parade. The Pride Nite Cavalcade will feature Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Clarabelle, Donald, Daisy and Goofy dressed in special attire as they make their way through the heart of Disneyland park down Main Street, USA.

Only a limited number of Pride Nite tickets will be available. They go on sale April 18 at 9 a.m. for Magic Key pass holders and to the general public on April 20 on Disneyland.com.

Tickets must be purchased online and will not be available the day of the event. Children under age 2 do not require tickets.