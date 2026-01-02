Six Flags opens fastest, tallest, longest roller coaster on Earth

The Brief Six Flags Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia is the company's first-ever theme park located outside of North America. The park's "signature attraction," Falcon’s Flight, has broken three world records, debuting as the tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster on Earth. Standard adult tickets start at approximately $87 USD, giving guests access to 28 total rides across six uniquely themed lands.



Six Flags has officially expanded its global footprint with the grand opening of its newest theme park in Saudi Arabia.

What we know:

Located roughly 40 minutes from Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, Six Flags Qiddiya City is the first Six Flags park to open outside of North America.

The park’s centerpiece, Falcon’s Flight, utilizes three electromagnetic launches to propel riders over a massive "camel back" structure and along the face of a natural cliff.

In addition to this record-breaker, the park features the Iron Rattler (world's tallest tilt coaster), Spitfire (tallest inverting triple-launch coaster), and Gyrospin (world's tallest pendulum ride).

Unlike typical North American Six Flags locations, leadership describes this site as a "fully integrated theme park" with heavy emphasis on immersive music, facades, and storytelling.

By the numbers:

150 mph: The top speed of Falcon’s Flight, making it the fastest coaster in the world.

640 feet: The peak height of the signature attraction, equivalent to a 60-story building.

2.6 miles: The total length of the track for Falcon’s Flight.

5: The number of record-breaking attractions found within the park.

475 feet: The height of the Sirocco Tower, the world's tallest free-standing shot tower.

Big picture view:

The park, which debuted on December 31, serves as the cornerstone of the Qiddiya Cityentertainment district and introduces several unprecedented thrill rides to the international market.

The destination features 28 rides and attractions distributed across six themed lands: Discovery Springs, Steam Town, Twilight Gardens, Valley of Fortune, Grand Exposition, and City of Thrills.

What's next:

Entry prices are set at 325 Saudi riyal (approximately $87 USD) for adults and 275 riyal (approximately $73 USD) for children.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.