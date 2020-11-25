Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
3
High Wind Watch
from THU 6:00 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Watch
from THU 10:00 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys

Disney updates layoff plans to 32,000 workers in first half of fiscal 2021, document says

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated just in
Disneyland
FOX 11
article

LOS ANGELES - The coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt businesses across the world and Disney is no exception. On Wednesday, Disney provided an update on the company's finances and it says it plans to let thousands of workers go in 2021.

According to Disney's Form 10-K that was filed to the U.S. government, the company said it plans to terminate about 32,000 employees, primarily from the "Park, Experiences and Products" departments during the first half of the 2021 fiscal year.

Back in September, Disney announced it would lay off 28,000 workers. A spokesperson with Disney told FOX 11 the new figure (32,000 projected layoffs) includes the previously announced park layoffs (28,000 projected layoffs).

Disney to furlough additional employees as large California theme parks stay closed

Disney plans to furlough more park employees as COVID-19 continues to keep California theme parks closed.

As of November of 2020, Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and other major Califronia theme parks have remained closed due to the state's COVID-19 reopening guidelines.

Disney's downtown shopping mall reopened in July and Disney California Adventure reopened parts of Buena Vista Street earlier in the month.

You can click here to read Disney's Form 10-K.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android