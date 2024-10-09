Disneyland ticket prices increase - here's how much they cost

The Brief Disney is increasing ticket prices for Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure. The new prices for theme park admission, Magic Key Passes, and Lightning Lane Passes are effective immediately. Last week, Disney announced a special $50 ticket offer for children ages 3-9.



A visit to the "Happiest Place on Earth" just got more expensive.

Disney on Wednesday announced it is increasing prices for most tickets, Magic Key passes, and Lightning Lane passes at both Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim effective immediately.

Here's what you need to know.

Single-Day Tickets

Depending on the day of your reservation, tickets now range up to $206 - that's up from the previous range capped at $194.

The cheapest tickets which are valued at $104 a day for low-demand days will remain unchanged.

Park-hopper tickets will still be an additional $65.

Multi-Day Tickets

Multi-day Disneyland ticket prices also increased. 2-day to 5-day ticket packages increased by about 6.5%.

2-Day Tickets: $330 (up from $310)

3-Day Tickets: $415 (up from $390)

4-Day Tickets: $474 (up from $445)

5-Day Tickets: $511 (up from $480)

Magic Key Passes

All Magic Key levels saw a price increase.

Imagine: $599 (up from $499)

Enchant: $974 (up from $849)

Believe: $1,374 (up from $1,374)

Inspire: $1,749 (up from $1,649)

Magic Keys aren't currently on sale but the price increases affect current keyholders who choose to renew their passes. That means if you renew after Oct. 9 you will pay the new price.

Lightning Lane Multi Passes

Lightning Lane Multi Passes, which allow guests to skip the line at certain rides and attractions, also went up. It will now cost $32 - the same cost as purchases made on the day of arrival.

Passes previously cost $30 as a ticket add-on prior to the park visit.

Discounts and Savings

"We always provide a wide variety of ticket, dining and hotel options, and promotional offers throughout the year, to welcome as many families as possible," said Jessica Good, Disneyland Resort spokesperson.

Last week, Disney announced a special $50 ticket offer for children ages 3-9. There will also be options to choose a 2-Day or 3-Day ticket, with Park Hopper and Lightning Lane upgrades.

The special ticket offer goes on sale Oct. 22 and is valid for visits Jan. 7 to Mar, 20, 2025.

Reservations are required and subject to availability. Guests are advised to check the theme park reservation calendar for select days priced at $104 per day so adults can save money on the visit too.

Gavin Doyle – founder of MickeyVisit.com, a site dedicated to Disney travel - offered up a few tips for those looking to visit but still keep to a budget.

"If you are willing to travel on weekdays during the less popular months of the year or be reactive to Disney's deals throughout the year, you'll be rewarded with lower prices on tickets and deals on hotels in the area. The lowest priced one-day ticket has not increased in price since 2019.," he said.

Flexibility with dates is also key.

"If you are set on visiting during the most popular months, you'll end up paying the premium prices. That said, throughout last year Disneyland offered discounted tickets on many days including a summer ticket offer that reduced three-day ticket prices from $390 to $299 and lasted nearly four months," he added.

