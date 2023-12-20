Family buys $10,000 in gift cards for Disney vacation, then realizes they're for Disney+

Ten thousand dollars in Disney+ gift cards won't help you on your family trip to one of the Disney theme parks – one family learned the hard way.

Thankfully, their vacation was saved after the unexpected gift card mix-up, thanks to the quick response of the Disney company.

Andie Coston said that her elderly parents generously gifted her family $10,000 in Disney gift cards for their upcoming vacation – a big Christmas day trip for all 16 members of their extended family. However, there was a twist — the gift cards were for Disney+, the streaming service, not the theme park.

Adding to the dilemma, the couple tried to input the gift cards on Disney's website, but the numbers were already scratched off the back in their attempt to use them, making them ineligible for return.

Horrified by the mix-up, Coston took to TikTok to share their unexpected predicament. The video gained attention and in less than 24 hours, it caught the eye of Disney officials. Recognizing the genuine mistake, Disney swiftly stepped in to rectify the situation.

SUGGESTED:

In a gesture of goodwill, Disney offered to exchange the Disney+ gift cards for regular Disney gift cards that could be used at the park. The family, grateful for the resolution, expressed their joy on social media.