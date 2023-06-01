Disney dining plans returning to theme park in 2024

Good news for Disney foodies!

Disney announced the return of its fan-favorite dining plans for those staying at Disney Resort hotels in 2024.

Bookings are now open!

Guests will be able to choose from two options - packages that include either the Disney Quick Service Dining Plan or the Disney Dining Plan.

It's the first time since the start of the pandemic that Disney is bringing back the plans.

Both are geared toward families with young children looking for convenience when it comes to pre-paying for meals and snacks at the theme park.

The Disney Dining Plan, including table-service restaurants, will be $94.28 per adult or $29.69 per child. The pricing is per night.

The Quick-Service Dining Plan will be $57 per adult and $23.83 per child.

The Disney Dining Plans will return to Walt Disney World Resort on January 9, 2024.