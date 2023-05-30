These Disneyland rides are temporarily closing

If you have plans to visit Disneyland Resort in June, some classic rides will be closed due to scheduled renovations.

According to the Disneyland calendar, Peter Pan's Flight, Mr. Toad's Wild Ride, Alice in Wonderland, and The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Undersea Adventure will all be closed beginning June 5.

Good news is that most of the rides will only be closed for a short time. Mr. Toad's Wild Ride and Alice in Wonderland are scheduled to reopen on June 16, while Peter Pan will reopen June 21.

SUGGESTED:

Matterhorn Bobsleds, which closed for refurbishments earlier this year, is scheduled to reopen on June 2.

One ride that is saying goodbye forever is Splash Mountain. The ride's last day in operation is May 30. The ride will undergo an extensive makeover and will reopen as Tiana's Bayou Adventure – featuring Disney's first Black princess – in late 2024. The new ride will be based on the 2009 animated film "The Princess and the Frog."



