Disney California Adventure reveals reopening date for popular ride

Good news!

A popular ride that shut down temporarily at Disney California Adventure for refurbishment has a reopening date.

What we know:

Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land will reopen on Sept. 26, according to the Anaheim theme park's refurbishment calendar online. Keep in mind that refurbishment timelines are subject to change.

The popular ride was shut down on Aug. 18 for track resurfacing, lighting, and other infrastructure enhancements.

Cars Land features three immersive family attractions showcasing characters and settings from the Disney-Pixar film, "Cars."

Big picture view:

Big Thunder Mountain will also close for refurbishment beginning Sept. 2, according to the calendar. The ride's last day of operation will be Sept. 1 (Labor Day).

Additionally, the Haunted Mansion is closed until Aug. 22 as it undergoes an annual spooky makeover for the Haunted Mansion Holiday, which extends through the new year.