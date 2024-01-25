Man arrested for allegedly killing of three people, including young couple with baby in car

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of three people, including a young couple who were shot in their car with their baby in the backseat.

Dion Johnson, 20, was arrested Jan. 18 in Wilmington, the Los Angeles Police Department announced at a press conference Thursday morning.

Charges of murder and attempted murder have been filed against Johnson, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Police believe he is responsible for killing three people and wounding five others, including a 1-year-old boy, in shootings in the Harbor City, San Pedro and Wilmington areas.

Ashley Guzman, Carlos Leora

On Sept. 4, 2023, Carlos Loera, 21, and Ashley Guzman, 18, were shot and killed in the 1000 block of 253rd Street in Harbor City. Their 1-year- old child was also struck by the gunfire but survived his injuries. LAPD investigators said the family was sitting in their when Johnson allegedly approached them and shot into the car several times.

On Sept. 30, 2023, Joseph Saldana, 17, was shot and killed outside a home in the 1200 block of North Park Western Drive in San Pedro. According to police, Saldana was shot around 11:30 p.m. outside of a house party. Saldana was with three other people when one or more suspects approached them on foot and shot them, the LAPD reported.

Saldana was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victims, apparently in their early 20s, were hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

And on Oct. 2, 2023, a man was shot and seriously wounded in Wilmington.

Johnson's connection to the victims is unknown and a reason for the shootings is also unknown.

City News Service contributed to this report