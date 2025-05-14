Diddy trial: Cassie accuses mogul of raping her, threatening to release sex tapes

The Brief [WARNING: This story gives graphic details on the Diddy trial, which mentions allegations of rape and domestic violence, and may be triggering for viewers.]

Cassie testified in court that Diddy raped her after the former asked for the two to break up. Diddy allegedly threatened to release degrading sex videos, according to Cassie in Wednesday's court appearance. Cassie testified that she had to cover bruises left by Diddy with makeup.



Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

NEW YORK (KTTV) – Singer Cassie shared horrifying details of alleged rape and abuse by Sean "Diddy" Combs as her ex-boyfriend is being tried for sex trafficking charges.

What we know:

Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, appeared in court on Wednesday in New York City to testify against Combs. According to a report from the Associated Press, Cassie testified that Combs broke into her home in Los Angeles and raped her on the living room floor after she wanted to break up with him.

Alleged ‘Freak Offs'

In addition to the alleged rape incident, Cassie also testified that Combs forced her into "hundreds" of encounters with male sex workers – with Combs watching and controlling the alleged encounters, AP reports. AP added in the reports that Combs threatened to release videos of the sex encounters to make Cassie "look like a slut."

RELATED: Cassie Ventura testifies about abuse and ‘freak offs’

According to a report from FOX-affiliate station WNYW-TV, Cassie also testified that she recruited more than a dozen male sex workers "at Combs' behest for ‘freak offs’ in Las Vegas, Miami and Los Angeles." She said she had sex with all of the aforementioned dozen-plus workers, WNYW-TV reports.

When a prosecutor asked Cassie how many "freak-offs" she was involved in, the singer responded, "Impossible to know. Hundreds?" according to WNYW-TV.

Diddy's attorneys claim the sexual encounters between Cassie and Combs were consensual, WNYW-TV reported during Wednesday's trial coverage.

Relationship with Kid Cudi

On Wednesday, Cassie testified that the singer was seeing fellow musician Kid Cudi while she was still dating Combs, WNYW-TV reports. When Combs found out about that, Combs allegedly lunged at her "with a corkscrew and kicked her in the back," WNYW-TV reports.

Combs pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Diddy and Cassie relationship timeline

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

Abuse caught on camera

Cassie detailed the 2016 Los Angeles hotel incident where she was beaten and kicked by Combs. Parts of the incident was caught on camera, which CNN ended up releasing a video of, nearly eight years after the assault took place.

The singer testified that she and Combs had attended the premiere of the film "The Perfect Match" only two days after the 2016 hotel incident. Cassie testified that she "used makeup to cover bruises and wore sunglasses to hide a black eye for the premiere," AP reports.