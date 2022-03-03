Hoarding horror: Dozens of neglected animals, dead cats, recovered from Diamond Bar home

Nearly 100 neglected animals were rescued from a hoarding situation at a home in Diamond Bar this week. Several more dead animals were recovered at the scene.

Officials from Inland Valley Human Society said they responded to a call Tuesday from a neighbor concerned over the situation in the home. Officials determined the house was over the limit of the allowable number of pets, and when they entered the house, say they "were immediately overwhelmed by the condition and odor."

Altogether, IVHS says they recovered more than 80 animals, including dogs and cats and law enforcement took the resident of the house to the hospital. Multiple dead cats, some dead so long that only the skeletons remained, were also recovered at the scene.

The one resident was taken from the home and to a hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. All of the live animals were taken back to IVHS facilities for assessment and treatment. The humane society didn't provide any update on the animals' condition. The animals will stay in IVHS care while the situation is investigated.

