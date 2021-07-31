Destination Education: Back-to-school dates for Orange County districts

article

After students, teachers and parents had no choice but to adjust to virtual learning amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the majority of California students will return to school campuses in August.

In Destination Education, FOX 11 is going in-depth to cover the critical issues facing students, parents, and educators in the new school year as they return full-time for in-person instruction.

Below you'll find a full list of when each school district in Orange County will begin for the 2021-22 academic year:

Monday, August 9

Savanna School District

Tuesday, August 10

Centralia Elementary School District

Wednesday, August 11

Anaheim Union High School District

Thursday, August 12

Anaheim Elementary School District

Tustin Unified School District

Monday, August 16

Brea Olinda Unified School District

Fullerton School District

Fullerton Joint Union High School District

Garden Grove Unified School district

La Habra City School District

Los Alamitos

Saddleback Valley Unified School District

Santa Ana Unified School District

Tuesday, August 17

Buena Park School District

Capistrano Unified School District

Lowell Joint School District (7th graders)

Wednesday, August 18

Lowell Joint School District (TK-8)

Orange Unified School District

Thursday, August 19

Cypress School District

Irvine Unified School District

Monday, August 23

Laguna Beach Unified School District

Newport-Mesa Unified School District

Monday, August 30

Magnolia School District

Tuesday, August 31

Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District

Wednesday, September 1

Huntington Beach Union High School District

Westminster School District

Advertisement