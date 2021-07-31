Expand / Collapse search

Destination Education: Back-to-school dates for Orange County districts

By Kelli Johnson
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - After students, teachers and parents had no choice but to adjust to virtual learning amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the majority of California students will return to school campuses in August. 

In Destination Education, FOX 11 is going in-depth to cover the critical issues facing students, parents, and educators in the new school year as they return full-time for in-person instruction.

Below you'll find a full list of when each school district in Orange County will begin for the 2021-22 academic year:

Monday, August 9
Savanna School District

Tuesday, August 10
Centralia Elementary School District

Wednesday, August 11
Anaheim Union High School District

Thursday, August 12
Anaheim Elementary School District
Tustin Unified School District

Monday, August 16
Brea Olinda Unified School District
Fullerton School District 
Fullerton Joint Union High School District
Garden Grove Unified School district
La Habra City School District
Los Alamitos
Saddleback Valley Unified School District
Santa Ana Unified School District

Tuesday, August 17
Buena Park School District
Capistrano Unified School District
Lowell Joint School District (7th graders)

Wednesday, August 18
Lowell Joint School District (TK-8)
Orange Unified School District

Thursday, August 19
Cypress School District
Irvine Unified School District

Monday, August 23
Laguna Beach Unified School District
Newport-Mesa Unified School District

Monday, August 30
Magnolia School District

Tuesday, August 31
Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District

Wednesday, September 1
Huntington Beach Union High School District
Westminster School District

Wednesday, September 8
Ocean View School District

