3 children, 2 adults hit by suspected drunk driver while on bike ride in Garden Grove

Three members of the same family are in critical condition after a suspected hit-and-run driver crashed into the family of 5 as they were on a bike ride in Garden Grove, according to authorities.

Two adults - a 27-year-old father and 25-year-old mother, were on electric bicycles with their three children - two girls and one boy - being pulled in bike trailers around 7:35 pm. Sunday in the 12300 block of Haser Street at Twin Tree Lane when they were hit by a driver in a 2003 Toyota Camry, officials said.

Witnesses rushed to the scene to help.

"There were kids on the floor, babies throwing up, there were two babies and then a little boy," one witness said. "It was terrible… bloody… blood everywhere. It didn't look good. It was horrible."

The driver, a 29-year-old Santa Ana resident, was caught and arrested about a mile away from the scene thanks in part to a witness who saw what happened and followed the suspect's car for over a mile. A sobriety test was administered on that suspect, who was arrested for suspected DUI hit-and-run, according to authorities. Video from the scene showed an open beer bottle that was recovered from inside the car, according to authorities.

The father and two children were hospitalized in critical condition, while the mother and child were last listed in stable condition. One of those in stable condition, though not specified, has since been released from the hospital, officials said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any additional information is asked to contact Garden Grove police Sgt. Nick Jensen at 714-741-5772.

