Deputies, armed suspect involved in shooting in East LA, suspect hospitalized

Officials in East Los Angeles are investigating after a shooting involving deputies Monday, which sent at least one man to the hospital.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called out to the area of S. Atlantic Boulevard and E. 4th Street sometime before 3 p.m. Monday, for reports of a person with a gun.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the suspect, and the two exchanged gunfire.

Deputies told FOX 11 that the suspect was hit and taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Officials did not say whether and deputies were injured in the shooting, but images from SkyFOX did show several bullet holes in the windshield of the deputies' patrol vehicle.

Video from the scene also appeared to show what appeared to be a gun on the sidewalk alongside a backpack.

No other information was immediately available.