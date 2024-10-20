In Depth; Ticket Scams, Rescue Groups, Day of the Dead

In segment one, Blythe Figurelle - the Vice President of Fraud Education with USAA financial services - joins Hal to discuss the risk of ticket scams, especially during the Major League playoff games.

In segment two, Brittany Thorn, Executive Director of the Best Friends Animal Society, talks to Hal about the non-profit’s offer of a quarter million dollars to incentivize local rescue groups to pull large dogs from shelters.

They also talk about the "Super Adoption" event in November. You can learn more by visiting bestfriends.org.

In segment three, Angie Jimenez, with Hollywood Forever Cemetery and Ryan Blaney of Discover San Pedro join Hal to discuss the Day of the Dead celebrations both venues will be holding on Saturday, Oct. 26. To learn more, visit ladayofthedead.com or discoversanpedro.org.