In Depth; Ticket Scams, Rescue Groups, Day of the Dead

By and Hunter Lowry
Published  October 20, 2024 2:48pm PDT
Hal speaks with Blythe Figurelle with USAA financial services about the risk of ticket scams, especially during the MLB playoff games. Then, Brittany Thorn with Best Friends Animal Society discusses their offer to incentivize local rescue groups to save large dogs from shelters. Finally, learn about Day of the Dead events in Hollywood and San Pedro.

LOS ANGELES - In segment one, Blythe Figurelle - the Vice President of Fraud Education with USAA financial services - joins Hal to discuss the risk of ticket scams, especially during the Major League playoff games.

In segment two, Brittany Thorn, Executive Director of the Best Friends Animal Society, talks to Hal about the non-profit’s offer of a quarter million dollars to incentivize local rescue groups to pull large dogs from shelters.

They also talk about the "Super Adoption" event in November. You can learn more by visiting bestfriends.org.

In segment three, Angie Jimenez, with Hollywood Forever Cemetery and Ryan Blaney of Discover San Pedro join Hal to discuss the Day of the Dead celebrations both venues will be holding on Saturday, Oct. 26. To learn more, visit ladayofthedead.com or discoversanpedro.org.