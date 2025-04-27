In Depth: Stress Awareness Month

In segment one, author and clinical psychologist, Dr. Lauren Cook joins Hal to talk about the impact of stress on our lives.

She says she believes we have never been more stressed and that it is hitting the younger generations the hardest.

In segment two, Thomas J. LaGrave Jr., a former Navy SEAL, licensed clinical social worker, youth advocate, and bestselling author, joins Hal.

He wrote "Special Welfare, Social Warfare" to address the issues that young men are dealing with. He tells Hal about the issues he faced with addiction and how he turned his life around to be of service to youth.

He runs a program called "Honor Bound" to give those young men good role models for adulthood.

In segment three, Dr. Kien Vuu, known as "Doctor V", is a UCLA associate clinical professor and founded VuuMD Longevity and Performance.

He tells Hal that some stress is actually beneficial, but chronic stress can cause illness and shorten our lives.

He discusses the turnaround in our longevity in the United States and what the causes could be. He also talks about what we can do to help ourselves with our stressful lives.