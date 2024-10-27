In Depth: Firearms Laws, Health and 'Sober October'

In segment one, Penelope Oliver, a volunteer with Students Demand Action in California, talks to Hal about a number of laws involving firearms that were just recently passed in California and what their impact will be.

In segment two, Dr. Dennis Slamon, an oncologist and chief of the division of hematology-oncology at UCLA, and Teri Boudreaux ,a two-time cancer survivor and participant in a clinical trial, discuss that trial with Hal.

That trial, adding the drug ribociclib to conventional hormonal therapy, proved very effective in preventing recurrences of a prevalent type of breast cancer.

In segment three, Mike Diamond, a Certified Addiction Recovery Expert, joins Hal to talk about "Sober October" and the recent movement by many people away from alcohol use.