In Depth: Data Breaches, Traffic Stops

In segment one, Hal interviews Steve Cobb, the Chief Information Officer for Security Scorecard about the recent massive data breaches and what consumers can do to protect themselves and how they can respond if their information has been compromised.

In segment two, Cobb returns to talk about the risk of the "internet of things" and how many of the devices we have in our homes could be accessed by hackers.

Cobb also shares his advice for holiday shopping.

In segment three, legal consultant and attorney Ugo Lord joins Hal to talk about the recent traffic stop and arrest of Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill.

Lord comments on the bodycam video of the arrest and breaks down what someone should do in similar situations.

He explains what the law dictates about the personal and law enforcement rights during a traffic stop, and also discusses the common sense response to being pulled over.