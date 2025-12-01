Big weather shakeup in Southern California this week - here's what to know

The Brief Gusty Santa Ana winds are returning Monday to Southern California, with temperatures reaching the mid-60s to lower 70s. The area will see a cooling trend mid-week before another Santa Ana wind event hits on Thursday. The current warm and dry weather pattern, typical of La Niña, is expected to continue through the first half of December.



Brace for a windy week, Southern California!

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning Los Angeles and Ventura counties about strong Santa Ana winds and significantly cooler conditions that will impact the region.

Today's forecast

What we know:

Santa Ana winds are returning to parts of the area on Monday as the jet stream continues to push storms north of Southern California and into the Great Basin.

According to the NWS, today's Santa Ana event is not expected to be strong, but easterly gusts could reach the 40s in the mountains and the 30s at lower elevations, mainly across Ventura County and the northwestern portion of LA County.

Temperatures across the coast and valleys are expected to top out in the mid-60s to lower 70s, which is a much cooler event than the Santa Ana observed last week.

Winds will diminish in the late afternoon today, though some offshore breezes may continue through the canyons into Tuesday morning.

Outside the areas impacted by the Santa Anas, today will be quiet, with some areas of dense fog along the Central Coast and chilly morning lows in wind-protected and interior areas.

Looking Ahead

Timeline:

By Tuesday and Wednesday, an offshore flow will weaken and turn onshore, leading to a cooling trend near the coast. There will be little temperature change across the valleys, the NWS said.

On Thursday, another weak to moderate Santa Ana wind event is expected in the same areas impacted on Monday.

From Friday through next weekend, temperatures will be on the upswing as a high-pressure system moves into the eastern Pacific, according to the NWS.

La Niña Pattern

Big picture view:

The current weather setup, characterized by Santa Ana winds pushing storms well north, is a "common La Niña set up."

La Niña is a climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean defined by the cooling of the surface water in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, which can significantly influence weather patterns globally.

This pattern is anticipated to remain in place at least through the first half of December.