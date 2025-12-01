Burbank K9, Spike, to be honored during memorial service, Rose Parade

The Brief K9 Spike was killed after a suspect opened fire on him in Burbank. The suspect, Jose Domingo Ayala Alas, was later killed in a shootout with officers. Spike will also be honored during the 2026 Rose Parade.



A memorial service for Spike, a K9 with the Burbank Police Department who was shot and killed, is scheduled for Wednesday.

What we know:

Spike, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, was killed Nov. 22 after locating an armed suspect.

What led to shooting

The K9 was shot after the suspect, 37-year-old Jose Domingo Ayala Alas, ran during a traffic stop.

After officers stopped a car in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Street, near the 5 Freeway, Alas ran up the freeway on-ramp and jumped over an embankment wall into a nearby residential neighborhood.

Officers, along with K9 Spike, chased after the suspect. Spike located him hiding in nearby bushes and vegetation, and the suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun, striking the dog. Alas then ran away, police said.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian, but was pronounced dead.

Officers later saw Alas hiding amid thick, overgrown terrain near the freeway. Officers from both Burbank and Glendale gave him commands to surrender, but Alas began shooting at officers, striking parked patrol vehicles. Officers then returned fire, hitting the suspect, who died at the scene.

Memorial scheduled for K9 Spike

Wednesday morning's ceremony at police headquarters will be attended by department command staff and officers, along with city officials and dignitaries and members of the Burbank Police Foundation. They will "honor K-9 Spike's service and sacrifice and to recognize his heroic actions that protected our officers and community," according to a Burbank Police Department announcement.

A formal memorial ceremony with remarks from BPD Chief Rafael Quintero and Mayor Nikki Perez will follow a procession from the Burbank Animal Shelter to the front of the police and fire departments.

The public is invited to attend.

Spike to be honored during Rose Parade

City officials say Spike will also be honored with images aboard Burbank's float, an annual entry in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year's Day.

The city's 2026 float will carry the theme "All Paws on Deck," which will aim to highlight animal rescue efforts.

"The Burbank Police Department appreciates the community's overwhelming support since Spike's passing," according to department statement. "This memorial provides an opportunity for the public and law enforcement partners to come together to honor Spike's legacy, heroic actions, and service to Burbank residents."