In Depth: Climate Change, 'Good People'

In segment one, Hal interviews Board of Water and Power Commission President Richard Katz about the challenges the DWP faces due to climate change and how they prepare for hot weather.

They also discuss the DWP’s program for giving portable air conditioners to seniors who qualify.

In segment two, Gabe Reilich and Lucia Knell of Upworthy join Hal to talk about their new book "Good People: Stories from the Best of Humanity."

They talk about why the book was written, who the contributors were and how it was intended to be an inspiration to balance out all the bad news we’re inundated with.

In segment three, three of the contributors to that book, Kelly Kenney, Lynne Cook and Sarah Bos, share their heartwarming experiences with "good people" in their past, and talk about how it affected them.