Big Bear bald eagles live cam: Help name Jackie and Shadow's eaglets

The Brief The public is invited to participate in the Friends of Big Bear Valley's "Chick-Naming Contest." You can submit name suggestions for Jackie and Shadow's two eaglets until March 28. The winning names will be revealed in early April.



What's in a name?

The Friends of Big Bear Valley want your help naming Jackie and Shadow's two bald eagle babies.

What we know:

The FBBV revealed the "Chick-Naming Contest" on social media on March 21.

"Everyone is invited to help name Jackie and Shadow's two eaglets!" the post read. "The contest to name them is online and waiting for you."

"Since we provide the livestreams of Jackie and Shadow's nest cameras always free to the public (and free from advertisements), we traditionally asked for a small donation with chick name suggestions."

You have until midnight on March 28 to submit your suggestions.

SUGGESTED: Big Bear bald eagle update: One of three eaglets has died, officials confirm

Then, "a computer will randomly draw a finalist list of names."

In line with tradition, Big Bear's local students in 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades - will weigh in on the final vote.

"Since Jackie and Shadow did not have chicks the past two seasons, we thought it would be nice for the students who were in 3rd grade those two years to participate in the naming process this time," the FOBBV said.

The final names will be revealed in early April.

The backstory:

The daily life of Jackie and Shadow from their nest is livestreamed online and draws in thousands of views.

In early March, Big Bear’s beloved bald eagles Jackie and Shadow hatched three eggs.

Two weeks later, many viewers became concerned after one of the three eaglets couldn't be seen anymore.

According to officials with FOBBV, the chick passed away "sometime after all three were observed together getting fed at 6 pm on 3/13."

SUGGESTED: Beloved Big Bear bald eagle couple welcome eaglets

This marks the first time in three years that the pair have had eaglets, drawing the attention of thousands of fans.

In 2019, they had two chicks and in 2022 they had one.

What you can do:

You can submit names on the FOBBV website . Since the gender of the two chicks is still unknown, the nonprofit is asking for "neutral name" suggestions only.

The FOBBV is asking for a $5 donation for one entry, $10 for three name entries, and $25 for 10 name entries.