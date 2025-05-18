In Depth: Arthritis Awareness Month, ReWear

In segment one, Vickie Fung, Senior Vice President of Mission & Strategic Initiatives at the Arthritis Foundation, talks to Hal about Arthritis Awareness Month, and the various forms of the disease, which is the number one cause of disability in the U.S.

In segment two, Dennis Ehling, chair of the Arthritis Foundation’s Board of Directors, joins Hal to talk about the human impact of arthritis. His wife was diagnosed with Rheumatoid arthritis. The two also discuss the California Coast Classic — a bike fundraiser every year that allows participants to ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles. It begins September 6th and those interested can sign up at events.arthritis.org.

Segment three: Kimberly Lau and Linda Young are the founders of Project ReWear. Their boutique in Thousand Oaks is working to keep discarded textiles out of landfills, by re-selling gently used clothes, shoes and accessories.