Truck carrying metal pipes loses load, spearing through car window in OC crash

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The Brief A pickup truck hauling unsecured metal pipes crashed into a gray sedan in Orange County, propelling the pipes through the sedan's rear window. Although the pipes penetrated the passenger area, the driver miraculously escaped with only minor injuries. Authorities warned that the truck driver could have faced manslaughter charges if someone died in the crash.



A pickup truck hauling unsecured metal pipes turned an Orange County freeway into a real-life scene straight out of "Final Destination" Thursday when the cargo speared through a sedan — narrowly missing the driver.

What we know:

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Santa Ana, the crash happened on the freeway when a white pickup truck carrying a load of metal pipes rear-ended a gray sedan.

The force of the initial impact launched the unsecured pipes forward, sending them crashing straight through the sedan's rear window and into the passenger cabin.

The driver of the sedan managed to escape the harrowing ordeal with only minor injuries, the CHP said.

Officials highlighted the severity of the negligence, noting that the truck driver avoided severe criminal liability only by chance.

"Had this crash resulted in a fatality, the driver of the truck could have faced charges for manslaughter," the CHP said.

This incident follows another recent unsecured cargo scare just a week prior on the 15 Freeway in Temecula, where a metal bar flew off a truck, smashed through a windshield, and struck a pregnant woman in the stomach. She suffered only minor injuries, and her unborn baby was unharmed.

What we don't know:

The identities of the drivers involved in the crash were not released.

It's unclear if the driver of the white pickup truck was issued any citations or faces active traffic charges at this time.

What they're saying:

Data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows that between 2011 and 2014, road debris caused more than 200,000 police-reported crashes and killed 500 people.

What you can do:

Before you drive, make sure your load is secure by following these safety steps:

Tie down items with rope, netting, bungee cords, or straps.

Use a sturdy tarp or netting to keep smaller debris from escaping.

Don’t overload your vehicle or trailer past its functional capacity.

Double-check to ensure everything is completely secure before hitting the road.