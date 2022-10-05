Delta launches renovated Sky Way at LAX



Los Angeles International Airport officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new concourse at Terminal 3, marking the completion of the third phase of construction on a new terminal.

The terminal, built in 1961, was torn down in 2020 for a new facility. Eight out of nine gates have been completed, with the ninth scheduled to be ready by early next year. The project is ahead of schedule by 18 months, according to airport officials.

The $2.3 billion project in partnership with Delta Air Lines is expected to be completed by fall 2023 with a connector bridge from Terminal 3 to Tom Bradley International Terminal.

"Elevating the guest experience is pivotal in our ongoing work to build a better LAX, and we are thrilled to see the next major phase of this project completed in partnership with Delta Air Lines," said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports. "The new Terminal 3 concourse includes best-in-class passenger amenities and technology, and showcases our vision for a fully modernized airport."

The project has involved more than 4.5 million work hours, according to officials.