Delivery driver arrested for allegedly threatening school children in Seal Beach

A delivery driver was arrested after allegedly threatening children on a school playground in Seal Beach Friday, police announced.

Robert Fausett, 33, of San Pedro, was arrested Friday. According to police, Fausett was driving his delivery vehicle pas McGaugh Elementary School around 8 p.m. Friday, during the school's PTA family movie night. Fausett allegedly stopped his truck by the playground, got out and started yelling at the kids through the playground fence.

Fausett claimed that the schoolchildren had thrown candy at his truck before allegedly jumping the fence and threatening the kids. Seal Beach Police detained Fausett as he was driving away in his truck. He was arrested for criminal threats and causing a disturbance on school grounds.

SUGGESTED: Man kidnapped in Pasadena in broad daylight; Victim still missing

Seal Beach Police Chief Philip L. Gonshak said he believes this to be "an isolated incident," but that the department was still investigating.