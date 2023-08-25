Suspect in custody after car chase across LA County's South Bay

At least one person is in handcuffs – but not before they were involved in a car chase across Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was initially over the South Bay as the suspect was leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase.

The suspect eventually ditched the car and was placed in custody after a short foot race.

The car the suspect was in is believed to be stolen. Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.

It is unknown if there were other people inside the suspected stolen car.