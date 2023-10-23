Malibu to hear from public on PCH safety following deadly crash

The city of Malibu is expected to hear from people who want safety improvements on Pacific Coast Highway after the deaths of four students killed in a crash last week.

The sheriff's department said speed may have played a role in the deadly crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Niamh Rolston, 20, Peyton Stewart, 21, Asha Weir, 21, and Deslyn Williams, 21, all seniors at Pepperdine's Seaver College of Liberal Arts, were killed at around 8:30 P.M. on Tuesday while standing or walking in the 21600 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

Sheriff's officials said a driver who was apparently speeding lost control while driving a dark-colored sedan westbound on PCH, swerving onto the north shoulder and slamming into three parked vehicles. Those vehicles then struck the four women, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives made an impassioned plea to the public to slow down.

They say this stretch of PCH known to locals as "Dead Man's Curve" is the scene of too many crashes that have claimed lives.

The dangerous stretch of highway was also highlighted in the documentary "21 Miles in Malibu," which was released earlier this year. The documentary was released by film producer Michel Shane, whose credits include "I, Robot," and "Catch Me if You Can."

The city council meeting is taking place at 6:30 p.m.