Upland pursuit crash involving suspected DUI driver leaves 4 dead

Four people are dead following an overnight pursuit crash that left a vehicle split in half in Upland. Officials believe one of the drivers involved in the violent wreck was under the influence.

Officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said around 1:50 a.m. Friday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in Rancho Cucamonga. The black sedan failed to yield, prompting the deputy to initiate a pursuit.

The chase continued into Upland and at the intersection of 16th Street and Mountain Avenue, the sedan crashed into a white Ford Mustang outside the Mountain Plaza shopping center.

The four people inside the black sedan were pronounced dead at the scene and at least one person inside the Mustang was taken to an area hospital.

Officials have not released the names of the crash victims pending next of kin notification.

SUGGESTED:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.