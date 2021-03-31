Multiple people shot, some possibly killed in shooting in the city of Orange, police say

article

A deadly shooting is under investigation in the city of Orange Wednesday evening.

The Orange Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Police say there were multiple victims on scene, including "fatalities."

Orange PD says the situation is now "stabilized" and is no longer a threat to the public.

Officials did not give an exact number of people killed or injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.