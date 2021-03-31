Multiple people shot, some possibly killed in shooting in the city of Orange, police say
article
ORANGE, Calif. - A deadly shooting is under investigation in the city of Orange Wednesday evening.
The Orange Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Police say there were multiple victims on scene, including "fatalities."
Orange PD says the situation is now "stabilized" and is no longer a threat to the public.
Officials did not give an exact number of people killed or injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Advertisement
Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.