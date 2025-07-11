Dashcam captures deadly big rig crash in Riverside County

Two people are dead and several others injured when the driver of a semi-truck crashed into oncoming traffic on the 10 Freeway in Cathedral City.

What we know:

According to the California Highway Patrol, the semi was traveling in the westbound lanes around 6:40 a.m. when the driver suddenly lost control, went over the guard rail into the eastbound lanes, and crashed into oncoming traffic.

The crash resulted in the temporary closure of the eastbound side of the freeway for several hours due to the investigation. All lanes have since reopened.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the driver lost control of the big rig.

An unspecified number of people suffered various injuries. The extent of those injuries and their conditions are not known.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP.