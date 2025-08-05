Pets killed, residents displaced in Long Beach apartment fire

Two cats and a dog didn't make it after a fire tore through an apartment building in Long Beach overnight.

What we know:

The Long Beach Fire Department received multiple 911 calls regarding smoke coming from the balcony of an apartment building located in the 2300 block of E. 17th Street, near Rotary Centennial Park, just after 12:51 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Arriving firefighters discovered smoke coming from the second floor of the four-story apartment complex and that the fire had spread to the third and fourth floors.

The second-alarm fire was declared a knock down by 1:10 a.m.

Long Beach Fire officials said multiple animals were rescued, including cats, dogs and birds.

In addition to Long Beach firefighters, Long Beach Animal Services provided assistance at the scene.

No residents were injured in the fire. However, three units were displaced. Officials later confirmed two cats and a dog passed away in the flames.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the exact number of residents displaced is unknown.

