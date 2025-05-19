Expand / Collapse search

Fire erupts at Covina apartment building; dozens evacuated

By
Published  May 19, 2025 10:16am PDT
COVINA, Calif. - Firefighters have knocked down a fire that erupted at a three-story apartment building in Covina on Monday. 

The structure fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. at a building in the 1300 block of W. San Bernardino Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

Around 50 residents were evacuated. The Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced.

Fire crews knocked down the fire just before 11 a.m., fire officials said.

There were no reported injuries.

It's unclear the extent of the damage to the building or units. 

The cause is under investigation.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

