1 person hospitalized, dog missing after Garden Grove apartment fire

The Brief A fire at a Garden Grove apartment complex on Dale Drive resulted in one person being hospitalized. Firefighters rescued two dogs, but one dog is still missing. Only residents from the affected downstairs unit were displaced.



A fire broke out in a downstairs unit of a two-story apartment complex in Garden Grove on Sunday night, leading to one person being transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

What we know:

At around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, multiple 911 calls reported a fire burning from a downstairs unit in an apartment complex located on the 12900 block of Dale Drive.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within approximately four minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At the scene, firefighters observed flames coming from the downstairs unit, which posed a threat to the units above.

They immediately began assisting with evacuations while also working to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters rescued two dogs from the scene.

One individual sustained unknown injuries and was transported to a local hospital by firefighter-paramedics.

Due to the successful containment of the fire, only residents of the directly affected unit have been displaced, while all other residents have been able to return to their homes.

What we don't know:

One dog is still missing following the incident.

The extent and nature of the injuries sustained by the transported individual are currently unknown.