Man barricades himself inside LA apartment after fire

Published  May 14, 2025 11:49am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are in a standoff with a man who has barricaded himself inside a Florence apartment building after it was reportedly on fire. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded to a possibly burning apartment building in the 300 block of West 59th Place on Wednesday around 11 a.m. 

Officials said the man, who may be "experiencing a behavioral emergency," is not communicating with emergency crews.

At this time, there is no indication of a fire as smoke is no longer visible from the building. 

The three-story center-hall building has been evacuated. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


 

