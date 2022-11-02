Teen suspected in Covina house party shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured

article

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sought the public’s help with finding a 19-year-old man suspected of killing two people and injuring two others at a house party shooting in the incorporated Covina area over Halloween weekend.

LASD officials said the shooting occurred on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 12:25 a.m. in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street, near the intersection of East Lark Ellen Avenue.

When first responders arrived, one victim was declared dead at the scene and three others were rushed to the hospital by paramedics. The victim pronounced dead at the scene was later identified by authorities as 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez and another victim died at the hospital.

According to homicide investigators, at least one of the party attendees pulled out a handgun, fired shots, and left the scene.

Joel Daniel Garcia has been identified by LASD investigators as the suspect. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information about the shooting or Garcia’s whereabouts are asked to contact the LAPD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or can submit tips online.

City News Service contributed to this report.

