Driver killed in Commerce crash involving LASD patrol SUV

The Brief One person died after a Los Angeles County sheriff’s SUV collided with a car early Thursday in Commerce. The deputy was responding to a medical call in Cudahy when the crash happened around 1:20 a.m.; the deputy suffered minor injuries. A third vehicle was also involved, but that driver was not hurt.



One person was killed early Thursday in Commerce after a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department SUV responding to an emergency call collided with another vehicle, causing a third vehicle to crash into the scene.

What we know:

The collision happened around 1:20 a.m. at Atlantic Boulevard and Sheila Street, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

The deputy was responding to a medical call for someone who was not breathing in Cudahy when the sheriff’s SUV collided with another car. A third vehicle then collided with the second car involved in the initial crash.

Each of the two civilian vehicles had one person inside.

The driver of the car struck by the deputy died at the scene, authorities said. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Other deputies responding to the original medical call stopped to administer aid to the people involved in the crash until Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived.

The deputy involved in the collision was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Video from the scene showed the sheriff’s SUV with its airbags deployed, and the intersection closed while deputies investigated.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the person who died.

The circumstances that led to the collision also remain under investigation. It was not immediately clear whether the deputy had the vehicle’s emergency lights and siren activated or whether the deputy was following department procedures at the time of the crash.

What's next:

The Sheriff’s Department investigation is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the collision and the actions of the vehicles involved.