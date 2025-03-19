Arcadia home invasion: Officials name suspect accused of shooting man in front of his family

The Brief Zehao Lu, 41, has been identified as a suspect in a deadly home invasion. The deadly incident happened on March 11. Investigators consider Lu to be armed and dangerous and believe he has fled to China.



Homicide detectives have identified the suspect in the murder of a 61-year-old man who was shot dead during a home invasion in front of his family earlier this month.

Investigators consider the suspect, Zehao Lu, to be armed and dangerous.

Zehao Lu

What we know:

On Wednesday, March 19, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department named the suspect in the deadly home invasion as 41-year-old Zehao Lu, a Chinese national.

Detectives on the case said they have exhausted all leads and are asking for the public’s help locating him.

Lu is considered armed and dangerous and investigators believe he fled to China.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, March 11 just before 6:30 p.m., deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in the 100 block of Woodlawn Lane, near Santa Anita Avenue.

The caller, a teen boy, had stated an intruder had come into their home and that their father had been shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Authorities said a gun was recovered inside the home.

Officials said the victim and suspect knew each other

What they're saying:

"The tragic homicide on Tuesday, March 11, resulted from a dispute between two individuals who were known to each other. Our deepest sympathies go out to the victim's family during this incredibly difficult time," said Arcadia Police Department Chief Roy Nakamura.

"While this targeted act of violence has deeply affected us all, we want to assure the community that Arcadia remains a safe place to live and work."

He continued to say, "The Arcadia Police Department expresses its sincere gratitude for the support and assistance provided by the Homicide Bureau and Crime Scene Unit of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. Our officers remain committed to keeping our community safe, and we are thankful for the strong collaboration with our partners to identify the individual responsible and ensure they are held accountable."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.