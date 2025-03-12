Arcadia father shot and killed during home invasion

The Brief Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a man in Arcadia. The man was shot and killed during a home invasion. Anyone with information is urged to call authorities.



Authorities are searching for a suspect or suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of an Arcadia father during a home invasion.

What we know:

The deadly home invasion happened Tuesday around 6:26 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Woodlawn Lane near Santa Anita Avenue and Foothills Middle School, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said the family was home when the suspect or suspects broke into the residence.

The father was shot by the suspect and died at the scene.

A gun was recovered inside the home, authorities said.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim was not released.

It's unclear how many suspects authorities are searching for in connection with the home invasion.

Authorities are investigating if the victim may have armed himself and tried to defend himself leading up to the shooting.

It's unclear if the gun recovered inside the home was the weapon used in the shooting.

The motive is under investigation.

What's next:

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to lacrimestoppers.org.