DEA serves search warrants across Orange County

The Brief The DEA served search warrants at multiple locations in Orange County on Wednesday. SkyFOX flew over the scene at an Irvine neighborhood. No further information was immediately available.



Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents served search warrants across Orange County Wednesday, officials confirmed.

What we know:

DEA officials said personnel were in the process of conducting an ongoing drug enforcement investigation at multiple locations in Orange County but were unable to provide specifics.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a large presence of law enforcement on Brisbane Court, located near the intersection of Park and Warner avenues in Tustin.

The Irvine Police Department also said on social media another warrant was served on Steeplechase and it was not related to immigration enforcement.

What we don't know:

No further information was provided by authorities.