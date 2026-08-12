Russell Westbrook retires: Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young and more honor former MVP

The Brief The NBA community reacted with widespread praise after nine-time All-Star and former MVP Russell Westbrook announced his retirement. Analysts emphasized Westbrook's willingness to adapt late in his career, as well as his preparation for post-NBA community work. Teammates, peers, and organizations across the league posted social media tributes celebrating his 18-season career.



The sports world was stunned when nine-time NBA All-Star and former league MVP Russell Westbrook announced his retirement.

What we know:

The 37-year-old enlisted the help of Academy Award-winning actor Michael B. Jordan in a heartfelt video posted to his social media platforms with millions of followers on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Russell Westbrook announces NBA retirement after 18 seasons

What they're saying:

"[He’s the] all-time triple-double leader, an MVP, a scoring champion. Like, we're talking about a guy who at the end of his career had to accept other roles either as a connector, as a backup, or as a mentor, and he was able to do that for several years," Law Murray with The Athletic told FOX 11.

"I think the biggest thing here is Russell Westbrook has a whole lot more to do than just play basketball. He's been preparing for his post-NBA life and post-basketball experience for a long time. I think the gift of basketball and what that has afforded to him has never been lost on him, and I think that the next chapter of his life—as great as his basketball chapter was—might be even greater for him, both in the city of Los Angeles and really across the nation. I think his impact is going to be celebrated even more," Murray added.

Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder after winning the Most Valuable Player of the Year award at the 2017 NBA Awards Show on June 26, 2017 at Basketball City in New York City. (Photo by Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images) (Getty Images) Expand

In addition to his list of accolades on the court, he is also known in Los Angeles for his philanthropy through his Why Not? Foundation.

SUGGESTED:

The LA native and UCLA alum, is highly respected among his peers, and several players and teams across the league shared their tributes on social media.

Donovan Mitchell

Dejounte Murray

Isaiah Thomas

Trae Young

LA Clippers

Denver Nuggets

Evan Turner

Former Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt

Serge Ibaka

The backstory:

Following two seasons at UCLA, Westbrook was selected by the Seattle SuperSonics, who then relocated to Oklahoma City as the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

In 18 seasons, he played for Oklahoma City, the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.