Day 2 Echo Park protest: LAPD detains people, including reporter, after dispersal order

Police made arrests -- including a newspaper reporter -- after they ordered a large crowd in Echo Park to disperse Thursday night.

According to FOX 11's Bill Melugin, some of the detainees were loaded onto buses. The Los Angeles Police Department drove by on a loudspeaker and told those refusing to leave the homeless encampment to come to the front gate at 10:30 p.m. and that services will be given to them by homeless advocacy groups.

Thursday's arrests mark Day 2 of the ongoing protest involving advocates of the homeless and those refusing to leave the homeless encampment near Echo Park Lake. Earlier in the evening, LAPD declared the area of Lemoyne Street and Park Avenue an unlawful assembly. The decision came as the crowd allegedly pointed "high-intensity lights" at the officers in the area, LAPD said in a tweet.

The location of the unlawful assembly was right in front of Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's office. Since unveiling the city's plan to shut down Echo Park Lake, O'Farrell has become the unofficial face of the city's push to shut down the encampment.

Activists had protested the city of Los Angeles' plans to clear out a large homeless encampment near Echo Park Lake. Protests from both Wednesday and Thursday nights have led to tense moments between the protesters and law enforcement.

ECHO PARK PROTEST:

The standoff prompted LAPD to issue a citywide tactical alert on Wednesday night. Police were also stationed overnight.

Officials have not released the number of arrests made from the protest, as of Thursday night. LA Times reporter Jame Queally identified himself as one of the people detained during Thursday's protest.

Queally thanked his friends, as well as fellow journalists and sources for helping him get released from the brief custody. While he gave props to some of the officers on scene for checking his press credentials and calling a supervisor, Queally was critical of the way LAPD handled the situation.

Queally said LAPD's "long history" of mishandling protests and crowd-control situations "desperately needs fixing." He also claims reporters from other outlets were being detained by law enforcement during the protest.

O'Farrell called for "calm and cooperation" on Day 2 of the protest. O'Farrell said in a statement that the city made "significant progress" Thursday in housing those experiencing homelessness at the park that's set for repairs.

Below is a statement released by O'Farrell:

"I urge calm and cooperation tonight at Echo Park as we continue our work to move the final few people experiencing homelessness from the park into transitional housing before the parkspace closes temporarily for repairs.

We made significant progress today toward our goal of housing everyone at the park and moved an additional 32 unhoused individuals into transitional housing. Almost 200 of the park’s unhoused population has accepted and been placed in shelter options through Project Roomkey, Project Homekey, A Bridge Home and winter shelter.

I’m happy to report that we have shelter available for anyone who is seeking to be housed tonight. LAHSA is ready to engage them in the process to move them into transitional housing with supportive services and medical care if needed. Those who decline this offer for housing will be unable to stay after the park closure is in effect."

Fellow councilman Mike Bonin called Thursday's tense standoff "a shameful day for Los Angeles." The District 11 representative appeared disgusted on social media, saying the incidents that took place during the protests could have been prevented.

