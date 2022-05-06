Dave Chappelle attack: Suspect pleads not guilty

The man suspected of attacking Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl made his first court appearance late Friday morning and plead not guilty to the charges against him.

FOX 11’s Phil Shuman reported during the appearance in the courtroom, that 23-year-old Isaiah Lee was ordered by a judge to stay 100 yards away from Chappelle, any venue where he is performing and from his residence. He also was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the Hollywood Bowl.

On Thursday, Los Angeles City Attorney's Office filed four misdemeanor charges against Lee, they include: battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

The LA County DA’s office refused to file any felony charges against Lee and handed the case to the city attorney.

Lee remains in custody on a $30,000 bond. A bail review hearing is set for next week.

During the attack, police say Lee was armed with a replica gun that had a blade inside it.

Dave Chappelle Jokes About the Event

Comedy fans paid $160 for a ticket as word began circulating that Chappelle would make an appearance at The Comedy Store on Thursday night, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The news outlet said he spoke about the attack publicity for the first time and said that he felt relief seeing Jamie Foxx wearing what he described as "a sheriff’s hat," that calmed his nerves after the scary attack.

Chris Rock, who was recently slapped on the Oscars stage for the world to see, joined Chappelle on stage later in the evening. "At least you got smacked by someone of repute!" Chappelle joked to Rock. "I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair."

Who is Isaiah Lee?

Lee is currently homeless and receiving mental health counseling through county services. He said he's been waiting for housing for two years.

Lee apparently told Chappelle that he attacked him to get attention for his grandma whose house was being gentrified. It is not clear if that is the exact reason for the attack.

