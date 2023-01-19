Dance, choreography communities pays tribute to tWitch

Raw emotion on a night remembering a dance icon, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

The dance community came together in West Hollywood for Club Jeté, a monthly dance showcase and dedicated Thursday night to his honor.

tWitch, a dancer/choreographer/DJ who rose to fame, died by suicide last month.

Club Jeté was founded by Tiffany Billings more than a decade ago. The Club Jeté dance experience was at Heart WEHO (formerly "Rage") nightclub in West Hollywood, co-owned by Lance Bass of NSYNC.

Almost 200 dancers are taking part in choreographed routines. They submit six months in advance and one dance team came from as far as Japan. Tickets were $15.

Billings says she met tWitch when she was a professor at a college. She says she taught him ballet moves and he taught her hip hop moves.

On this night, the dance community dedicated their performances to tWitch. For Fik-Shun Stegall, it was personal. Both had found fame on the FOX show, So You Think You Can Dance. tWitch would go on to become a judge. He was also the DJ on the Ellen Show and in movies like Step Up and Magic Mike Three.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Choreographer Free Crawford "Free Boogie" is fresh off the Justin Bieber tour. He's helping choreograph the dancers from Japan. He remembers coming to Los Angeles and meeting tWitch when they were both broke and looking for the next job. He says he's still having trouble getting over the loss of 'tWitch.