DA George Gascón launches team to re-examine fatal use-of-force incidents

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the creation of an independent team that will re-examine fatal use-of-force incidents by law enforcements officers.

Upon review, the group will also recommend further action when appropriate.

"Significant concerns have been raised by law enforcement officials, civil rights attorneys, activists and others regarding the handling of numerous police use-of-force cases," said District Attorney Gascón. "In order to restore trust and move forward as a community, I am convening this group to thoroughly review the evidence and make recommendations on cases that we may need to examine more closely."

The Factual Analysis Citizen Consulting Team (FACCT) will be comprised of community members, civil rights attorneys, scholars and constitutional police practices experts.

According to the DA’s office, "the group will identify and prioritize use-of-force cases to review, including those where there is contrary forensic evidence or witness testimony, evidence from a civil or criminal case or impeachment evidence."

Once a case has been identified, FACCT will work with law students at UC Irvine to review the case and make presentations to FACCT members on their findings. The group is also assisted by students from the Dornsife Trial Advocacy Program at USC.

The DA’s office says FACCT will not opine whether charges should be filed. But instead will ‘present findings and evidence that may be contrary to the prior decision to decline to prosecute’.

The DA's office will make the final decision on whether an additional investigation is needed.

"Until there is a standard that mandates a shooting is lawful when it is absolutely necessary and the last resort, we are going to continue to have unnecessary shootings that cause public outcry and skepticism," Gascón said.

Gascón first announced his plan to launch FACCT in a letter he sent to the county’s police chiefs on the day of his inauguration.

