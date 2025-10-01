D4vd's manager breaks silence amid Celeste Rivas death investigation

The Brief D4vd's manager, Josh Marshall, has publicly denied any involvement in the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The teenager's body, which was ruled a homicide, was found in the trunk of the singer's Tesla in early September. While the singer has canceled his tour, he has not been named a person of interest or suspect by authorities.



Singer D4vd's manager, Josh Marshall, is speaking out for the first time amid the ongoing investigation into the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Rivas Hernandez was found dead in the trunk of D4vd's Tesla on Sept. 8.

Josh Marshall denies involvement

The backstory:

Marshall, who owns record label and media company Mogul Vision, went on TikTok to address comments accusing him of his alleged involvement in Rivas Hernandez's death.

Under the handle @JMogul, Marshall denied any involvement and insisted on objective accounts.

This comes after a private investigator reported that a 2024 email had resurfaced, suggesting that worried relatives of the teen notified him of her disappearance. Marshall reportedly did not respond to the email, LA Magazine reports.

Her return home the following day fueled speculation that Marshall had possibly alerted D4vd and Rivas Hernandez that she was being sought by authorities.

‘This is the only time I’ll speak on this matter. FOR NOW.'

What they're saying:

Marshall took to the social media platform to respond to users attacking him in the comments of videos in which he is discussed.

On a video by TikTok user "GirlTownNJ," a user commented, "I swear to god I been saying this to my boyfriend!!!! I think Josh did it," and "GIRL TOWN" replied, "I THINK he’s heavily involved,"

Marshall replied, "How dare you say something like this with no facts."

He added in a more detailed response, "This video is false and the person is misinformed. This is the only time I’ll speak on this matter. FOR NOW. This has been a tough time for my family as I am a father of 3 children. I received no emails and I’m no one’s room mate, I live full time at home with my wife and kids. My daughter is 14 and this news is affecting so many lives. I never received any emails. I had zero knowledge of anything and I don’t live in California. Also I work remotely 95% of the time and my job doesn’t require me to have much interaction with any of my clients/David, as there are many others that work with him on a day to day capacity, not me. This news is tragic for so many and for her family. I hope the proper authorities get to the bottom of it soon. Let me remind people a lot of this is speculation and alleged. In the meantime, I am with my family helping them emotionally get through the news of this tragedy. Please report on factual information. – Josh Marshall"

Marshall went on to say he does not have any cars registered under his name in California and that none of his cars have been in the Golden State.

"Please use facts with supporting evidence when making comments," he said.

Marshall also responded to a comment and clarified he had never lived in the Hollywood Hills home that was searched following Rivas Hernandez's death.

"lol I've never lived in that home. I live in an entirely different state with my family. I do not have access to any cameras nor anything on that property. Stop creating false narratives and Assumptions," he added.

In a follow-up post, he sought to correct the general spread of false narratives.

"This is for anyone that has spread Misinformation about me that greatly affects myself and my family without any regard for the facts. Also I hope the creator of this video pins my comment and corrects what she said with a new video and anyone else making false comments or following a narrative about me that isn’t true."

Rivas Hernandez's cause of death not determined yet

The backstory:

The medical examiner has stated Rivas Hernandez's place of death as "vehicle" (where her body was recovered) and her date of death as Sept. 8 (when her body was found). Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Rivas Hernandez's body was recovered at Hollywood Tow after employees at the tow yard reported smelling a strong odor coming from the car. When officers arrived, they discovered the young girl's remains wrapped inside a plastic bag in the trunk.

According to the LAPD, the Tesla was ticketed just 11 days before Rivas Hernandez was found. The SUV was then impounded and towed after neighbors on Bluebird Avenue in the Hollywood Hills reported the vehicle was parked on the public street for more than 72 hours. Neighbors also said the Tesla was moved several times over the past three months before it landed on Bluebird.

How events unfolded

Timeline:

April 2024: Rivas Hernandez is reported missing by her family in Lake Elsinore. She is found by police in Hollywood and returned home.

May 2024: Rivas Hernandez is reported missing again.

Aug. 27, 2025: The position of the tires on a Tesla registered to singer D4vd, legal name David Anthony Burke, is marked by authorities.

Sept. 3, 2025: Parking citation issued.

Sept. 5, 2025: Tesla impounded.

Sept. 8, 2025: Rivas Hernandez's remains were found in the trunk of the Tesla a day after her 15th birthday.

Sept. 17, 2025: Detectives with the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division served a search warrant on D4vd's $20,000 a month rental home located not far from where the Tesla was parked. Several bags of evidence were seized from the home.

Sept. 19, 2025: D4vd cancels his "Withered" world tour.

Sept. 24, 2025: Rivas Hernandez's body is released back to her family.

The same day, movers are seen hauling boxes and other items from the home into a moving truck. The homeowner confirmed with TMZ that D4vd's manager, Josh Marshall, informed him they'd be breaking the lease and move out by the end of the week.

Friends of D4vd believed she was USC student

Dig deeper:

Rivas Hernandez had been reported missing at least three times in 2024, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Her mother reportedly claims that before the teen went missing in April 2024, she was dating someone named David, but she had never met him.

Friends of D4vd told TMZ the two were "romantically involved" but that they believed she was a 19-year-old student at USC. They said they didn't think she was a minor because she attended multiple age-restricted events.

Law enforcement sources previously confirmed to TMZ that Rivas Hernandez had multiple fake IDs which could have given the teen access into such events.

Rivas Hernandez and D4vd shared matching "Sshhhh" tattoos on their right index fingers.

In a viral video, one of Rivas Hernandez's former teachers is seen allegedly showing a photo of Rivas Hernandez and another former student of his standing with D4vd in a picture taken near where Rivas Hernandez lived.

"When I taught her, she met this dude on social media. He was a rapper in LA," he said in the video, referring to Rivas and D4vd. "He came and got her. She ran away from home. She was gone for, like, a month. The cops found her in Hollywood, brought her back to our school."

He said Rivas Hernandez returned home but disappeared again the following month.

No word from D4vd

The other side:

D4vd has not made any appearances nor has he addressed the public amid the ongoing homicide investigation.

The singer canceled the remainder of his world tour and was also dropped by Crocs and Hollister just days after he was announced as the face of their new collaboration. Additionally, all promotion of his music was pulled by UMG and Interscope. A deluxe version of his album was supposed to be released around the same time Rivas Hernandez's body was discovered.

Online sleuths were quick to accuse D4vd of moderating his own subreddit then allegedly deleting critical posts of him amid the investigation into Rivas Hernandez's death.

Because D4vd was listed as the sole moderator of his account, users accused him of trying to control the narrative in favor of portraying him in a more positive light.

Hours later the subreddit was locked.

This all came after someone who claimed they moderated D4vd's Discord server and Twitch channel posted a message saying they did not know about Rivas Hernandez. In the message, the mod says they were not aware of her true age or that she was a missing person.

According to that admin, based on what was shared in D4vd's Twitch streams and from Rivas Hernandez's role in the Discord server, they believed she was around 18 or 19 years old.

It's unclear who the moderator is, but Twitch told TMZ the mod is not employed by the company and the statement was not made on behalf of Twitch.

D4vd's songs, lyrics scrutinized

Big picture view:

As the investigation continues into the death of Rivas Hernandez, many continue to analyze D4vd's songs, with some people drawing parallels between his lyrics and violent imagery as possible breadcrumbs to the missing teen's murder.

In a viral resurfaced video, D4vd explains the origin of his alter ego in his most popular song, "Romantic Homicide." In the interview, D4vd described himself as an anime fan and at one point was writing his own manga series about a detective with a murderous alter ego solving the very murders he committed. The detective's name was Itami, which means "pain" in Japanese.

"Kinda like ‘Fight Club’ with Tyler Durden. He would commit the crimes that I would have to solve afterwards as a detective. So as the detective, I’d be solving murders that I’m committing myself," he said.

Some noted the resemblance of the woman in the video to Rivas, and the date of its release coinciding with Rivas Hernandez's birthday.

In his "Rehab" music video, D4vd revisits the alter ego character in an animation. The Itami character cuts off the arm of a woman with brown hair, with the lyrics talking about "bloody sandals."

D4vd has not been named as a person of interest or suspect.

What's next:

A funeral service for Rivas Hernandez is scheduled for Oct. 4. Further details were not released.

The Source: This report is a compilation of information from a variety of sources. It includes direct statements made by Josh Marshall on social media, official law enforcement details from the medical examiner and the LAPD, and information gathered from previous FOX 11 reports, LA Magazine and TMZ. The timeline and other facts were corroborated with details from a viral video featuring the victim's former teacher and reports from the Los Angeles Times.



