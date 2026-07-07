D4vd court update: Attorneys ready to move forward in Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case

The Brief David Burke, known by his stage name D4vd, is scheduled for a pivotal status hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday regarding the murder and dismemberment of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Prosecutors allege Burke killed the teen in April 2025 to prevent her from exposing their relationship, hiding her remains in a Tesla found in a Hollywood tow yard months later. Burke faces charges of first-degree murder, child sexual abuse, and human remains mutilation with special circumstances, making him eligible for life without parole or the death penalty.



David Burke, known professionally as D4vd, was back in court Tuesday for a major hearing in the murder case of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose remains were found in a Tesla registered to the singer.

What we know:

On Tuesday, both the prosecution and defense said they are ready to move forward and are ready for a preliminary hearing. In two weeks, a judge will then decide if Burke will stand trial.

The hearing was initially postponed to allow the defense more time to review evidence. Meanwhile, the prosecution alleges that Burke stabbed the teenager to death and intended to use the chainsaws to dismember her body. The motive presented by investigators is that Burke killed the victim to prevent her from going public with the details of their illegal relationship.

What was D4vd charged with?

Burke was arrested on April 17 and three days later, he was formally charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

The criminal complaint also includes special circumstance allegations of murder of a witness, murder for financial gain, and lying in wait. If convicted, the singer faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said a decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be made at a later date.

It has been 20 years since an inmate was executed in California. State officials said Clarence Ray Allen was the last individual executed by lethal injection, on Jan. 17, 2006.

What was Celeste Rivas Hernandez's cause of death?

An autopsy report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Rivas Hernandez’s cause of death was homicide caused by "multiple penetrating injuries with unspecified objects."

The other side:

The singer and his defense team have maintained his innocence.

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Key Dates in the Case

Timeline:

See a list of key dates below.

Feb. 17, 2024: Deputies conduct a welfare check, during which Burke is informed that Rivas-Hernandez is only 13 years old.

April 2024: Rivas-Hernandez is reported missing for a second time.

April 22, 2025: Rivas-Hernandez allegedly threatens to expose the relationship during an argument.

April 23, 2025: Investigators believe Rivas-Hernandez is murdered on this day.

April 24, 2025: Burke allegedly orders a shovel via Postmates.

April 25, 2025: Burke’s debut album, Withered , is officially released.

May 1–5, 2025: Burke allegedly used an alias to acquire chainsaws, a body bag, and an inflatable pool.

July 7, 2025: Burke allegedly orders a burn cage.

Sept. 8, 2025: Remains are discovered inside a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard.

April 17, 2026: Burke is arrested on suspicion of murder.

April 29, 2026: Graphic dismemberment details are revealed during a preliminary court hearing.

May 12, 2026 : A major court date was postponed to allow the singer's legal team to review more evidence.

June 17, 2026: A scheduled status conference was postponed to July 7.

What's next:

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21.

MORE COVERAGE ABOUT THE KILLING OF CELESTE RIVAS HERNANDEZ