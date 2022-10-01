Cyclist killed in South LA hit-and-run identified

A man riding a bicycle who died in a hit-and-run crash in the South Los Angeles area was publicly identified Saturday.

James Ledford was 72 years old, according to the coroner's office. His city of residence was not known.

Ledford died at the scene of the crash about 11 p.m. Thursday at 61st and Wall streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The vehicle was described as a possible white 1996 to 2022 GMC Savana or Chevrolet Express commercial panel van with a roof rack and a storage tube or box on its roof, police said. The van likely will have front-end damage.

The LAPD is searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a cyclist in South LA on the evening of Sept. 29. (LAPD)

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Central Traffic Division detectives at 213-833-3713, 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.