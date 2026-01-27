Video shows Waymo van crashing into parked cars

The Brief A Waymo van crashed into at least two parked cars in Echo Park. Waymo said the vehicle was in manual mode being operated by an autonomous specialist. No injuries were reported.



Video shows a Waymo van crashing into parked cars in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles.

What may surprise some is that the vehicle was not operating autonomously at the time of the crash. Waymo says the vehicle was operating in manual mode by an autonomous specialist.

They said the specialist was manually driving the vehicle when they appeared to leave the roadway, crashing with several parked cars.

Aside from the autonomous specialist, no one else was in the Waymo.

The driver exited the vehicle on his own and no injuries were reported. Two bystanders were narrowly missed by the car.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.